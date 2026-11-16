Three Russian paratroopers have been charged with torturing residents of Bucha

Three servicemen from the Russian Federation’s 234th Airborne Assault Regiment are suspected of torturing civilians in Bucha during the occupation of the Kyiv region in March 2022.

According to the investigation, two occupiers, at gunpoint, forced a local resident to walk ahead of them and enter buildings during searches, using him as a “human shield.” Another paratrooper beat and humiliated an unarmed civilian.

All three have been notified of their status as suspects in a war crime. Separately, an indictment was filed with the court against the deputy commander of a combat vehicle from the same regiment, who is suspected of brutally beating a local resident and threatening to shoot him.

In total, as part of the investigation into crimes committed during the occupation of Bucha, 63 Russian servicemen implicated in the crimes have been identified, and they have been notified of 71 charges.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Luhansk Regional Prosecutor’s Office have gathered evidence and, in absentia, notified the head of the occupying penal institution in the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk of the charges against him.

As a reminder, the Security Service in Kramatorsk detained yet another traitor. He was coordinating a Russian missile strike on a local school.

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed an “Ukrzaliznytsia” employee who was working for the Russian FSB. He was coordinating missile strikes on Kyiv.

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