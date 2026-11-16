A Ukrainian soldier described how he hides from Russian drones right in the middle of an open field
A soldier from the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade, with the call sign “Yevrei,” managed to remain undetected by enemy drones during a combat mission by camouflaging himself in open terrain.
According to him, the enemy is unlikely to look for a soldier in a place where, at first glance, it seems impossible to hide.
For camouflage, he uses a “kikimora” suit and an anti-drone cloak. The soldier recalls an instance when people walked right past him but didn’t notice him.
“You can hide anywhere; you just need the will to do so,” the soldier notes.
He also emphasizes that the nature of war has changed: today, the main danger to infantrymen often comes from the air. Russian reconnaissance drones can secretly monitor the positions of Ukrainian defenders, gathering information for future attacks.
Source: Ukrainian Ground Forces
As a reminder, the occupiers did not carry out assaults in eastern Kharkiv Oblast but attempted to infiltrate the rear.