A soldier from the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade, with the call sign “Yevrei,” managed to remain undetected by enemy drones during a combat mission by camouflaging himself in open terrain.

According to him, the enemy is unlikely to look for a soldier in a place where, at first glance, it seems impossible to hide.

For camouflage, he uses a “kikimora” suit and an anti-drone cloak. The soldier recalls an instance when people walked right past him but didn’t notice him.

“You can hide anywhere; you just need the will to do so,” the soldier notes.

He also emphasizes that the nature of war has changed: today, the main danger to infantrymen often comes from the air. Russian reconnaissance drones can secretly monitor the positions of Ukrainian defenders, gathering information for future attacks.

Source: Ukrainian Ground Forces

As a reminder, the occupiers did not carry out assaults in eastern Kharkiv Oblast but attempted to infiltrate the rear.

Fighters from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces captured two Russian soldiers from a reconnaissance unit. During the operation, they also seized documents and communication devices that may contain important intelligence.

Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the alleged occupation of the city.

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