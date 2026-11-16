In November, Russia may attack Ukraine with 6,500 jet-powered drones

In November, the number of Russian jet drones capable of attacking Ukraine will reach 6,500.

That is approximately 12 times more than in August, when about 530 such drones were recorded.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi made this statement in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. He also drew attention to Russia’s massive use of guided bombs, missiles, and fiber-optic FPV drones.

“In August, there were 530—if I’m not mistaken—guided missiles from Russia; in November, there will be 6,500,” Koretsky said.

Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Flash warned of the threat posed by Russia’s Rassvet satellite system — Associated Press.

Earlier, Flash explained why Russia is collecting video footage of Geran drone strikes.

Russian jet drones have reached ranges of up to 880 km—Flash warned of a new threat.

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