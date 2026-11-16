Throughout the week, border guards from the “Gart” brigade repelled attempts by Russian infantry groups to infiltrate Ukrainian positions.

During the fighting, 45 invaders were killed, another 33 were wounded, and three were taken prisoner.

Ukrainian defenders continue to thwart the invaders’ attempts to advance in small groups within the brigade’s area of responsibility.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

As a reminder, the occupiers did not carry out assaults in eastern Kharkiv Oblast but attempted to infiltrate the rear.

Fighters from the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured two Russian soldiers from a reconnaissance unit. During the operation, they also seized documents and communication devices that may contain important intelligence information.

Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the alleged occupation of the city.

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