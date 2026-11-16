A Russian strike destroyed a warehouse belonging to a Kyiv-based restaurant chain

As a result of the Russian attack on November 16, a warehouse belonging to the “Gusovsky Restaurants” chain in Kyiv was completely destroyed.

This was reported by the chain’s co-owner, Yevgen Gusovsky.

According to him, this is not the first time the warehouse has come under fire, but this time nothing could be saved. No one was injured in the attack.

Source: Yevgeny Gusovsky

As a reminder, following Russian morning and afternoon attacks on Kyiv on November 14, drone debris was found in at least two districts of the capital.

On the night of November 14, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 96 strike drones, 61 of which were jet-powered. Air defense forces managed to shoot down most of the drones, but some of them reached their targets.

On November 13, Russian invaders struck a gas station in the Chernihiv region.

Read us on