On October 29, Russian troops attacked the train station in Dnipro. As a result of the attack, three residents of Zaporizhzhia who were waiting for a train to their hometown were killed, and seven more people were injured, including an 11-year-old child. Three of the victims are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

During the Russian attack on October 29 on the train station in Dnipro, three residents of Zaporizhzhia were killed. They were waiting for the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train when they came under fire. “Three people were killed and seven were injured, including an 11-year-old child. These were residents of Zaporizhzhia who were waiting for the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train and were caught in a Russian terrorist attack. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims,” he wrote.

A child is among the injured

As a result of the attack, seven people aged 11 to 64 were injured. All of them are under medical supervision and receiving the necessary medical care. Doctors assess the condition of three of the victims as critical. They are in intensive care. Four more of the injured are in moderate condition.

The victims suffered blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, and fractures. Blast injuries result from a powerful blast wave and can be accompanied by hearing loss, dizziness, and other symptoms.

Consequences of the Russian Strike

The Russian attack caught people waiting for a train to Zaporizhzhia. The strike resulted in civilian deaths and injuries. Ivan Fedorov provided an update on the condition of the injured. He also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. The families and loved ones of the three victims are grieving a terrible loss. The injured remain under medical supervision, and three of them require intensive care. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro, killing at least 13 people.

Ukrzaliznytsia provided details on the circumstances of the Russian strike on the train station in Dnipro, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilian passengers. According to the company, an air raid alert had been issued at the station in advance, and after an increased threat was detected, passengers on the electric train bound for Zaporizhzhia began to be evacuated. There were more than 10 minutes remaining before the strike.



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