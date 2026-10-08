Four people were killed and 19 were injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian attacks

Four people were killed and 19 others were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Kyiv on October 8. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

“19 people were injured on October 8 as a result of enemy attacks on the capital. Four people were killed,” the mayor of Kyiv said.

According to him, 13 of the injured are being treated in city hospitals, two of whom are in critical condition.