Four people were killed and 19 were injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian attacks
Four people were killed and 19 others were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Kyiv on October 8. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
“19 people were injured on October 8 as a result of enemy attacks on the capital. Four people were killed,” the mayor of Kyiv said.
According to him, 13 of the injured are being treated in city hospitals, two of whom are in critical condition.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.
On October 8, the Kyiv Metro came to a complete halt. Preliminary reports indicate that the cause was a total power outage.
In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, officials inspected Ukrenergo substations and other power generation facilities that are systematically targeted by Russia. During the visit, they assessed the damage from the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and the progress of restoration work.
Due to Russian attacks, consumers in six regions are without power.
A Russian drone struck an energy facility in the Poltava region, leaving 6,000 consumers without power.