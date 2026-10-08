In Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi District, a drone was reported to have struck a four-story retail building. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Smoke is visible in various parts of the city, and reports indicate that a fire is breaking out.

Residents are urged to follow safety precautions and close their windows.

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Emergency services are currently heading to the site of the strike. Information regarding the consequences of the attack and possible casualties is being verified.

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As of the morning of October 8, one person was killed and five others were injured in Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack.

As a reminder, as of the morning of October 8, two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a Russian strike on a 12-story building in the Desnianskyi district. Four more residents were injured, including two children.

On the morning of October 7, Russia launched a massive strike on the Poltava region using cruise missiles and attack drones. Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, as well as in Oleksandriya in the Kirovohrad region.

Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with drones and missiles. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

On the morning of October 7, Russian invaders struck critical infrastructure in Oleksandriya, Kirovohrad Oblast. The attack resulted in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 7, the aftermath of a Russian attack was observed in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. The strike caused a fire in an office and warehouse building, and the ceiling was partially destroyed.

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