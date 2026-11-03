A drone crashed in the Balvi municipality in northeastern Latvia, near the border with Russia. According to Interia, the Latvian armed forces reported the incident shortly after midnight and began searching for the object in the municipality’s area.

Actions of Poland’s air defense

That same night, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces stated that it had deployed the necessary forces and assets of the air defense system due to Russia’s, the aggressor state’s, massive strikes on targets in Ukraine.

The command said these measures were preventive and aimed at protecting Polish airspace, primarily in border areas. The situation is being continuously monitored, while subordinate forces and assets remain ready to respond immediately.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warning for Latvia’s residents

At around 00:10 local time, Latvian services sent residents a warning via the mobile network about a potential threat in the airspace. They were advised to remain indoors.

The LETA agency also reported the activation of NATO fighter jets patrolling the airspace of the Baltic states. According to the Latvian armed forces, this is another incident this year involving a drone that entered Latvian airspace.

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