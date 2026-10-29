Russia reported the deaths of two military pilots—Colonel Oleg Erofeev and Lieutenant Colonel Vladimir Kochetov. They died while on a flight on October 21.

That day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the crash of a Su-30 fighter jet, while assuring that the pilots’ lives were not in danger. It later became known that both servicemen had died.

The cause of their deaths was not specified, but officials stated that they “embarked on their final flight, performing their last heroic deed.”



“The profession of a military pilot involves high risks and requires daily courage. Every flight—whether it’s a mission of national importance or a training flight to hone flying skills—remains a responsible and dangerous undertaking,” the aerobatics team added.



Among the aircraft flown by the “Russian Knights” are Su-30 fighters. On October 21—the day Yerofeyev and Kochetov were killed—the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the loss of precisely such an aircraft during a routine training flight in the Kaliningrad region.

However, they said that the crew managed to eject and that the pilots’ lives were reportedly not in danger.

On the same day, pro-Russian bloggers also wrote about the crash of another Su-30, in which the crew was killed. However, the Russian Ministry of Defense did not confirm this.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

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