A cat was rescued in Sloviansk after spending five days trapped under the rubble following a Russian airstrike

In Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, rescuers from the State Emergency Service rescued a cat that had been trapped under the rubble of a destroyed high-rise building for five days. Emergency responders shared footage of the animal’s rescue.

Last week, Russian troops struck a five-story residential building in Sloviansk. After the attack, the site was left with ruins, debris, and concrete slabs. Rescuers continued to clear the aftermath of the shelling and dismantle the destroyed structures.

Emergency responders searched for the cat under the rubble for five days. Eventually, they managed to find the animal and pull it out from under the concrete slabs.

“Five days of searching, tons of demolished structures, and the pain of every life lost… A Russian airstrike turned a five-story building into ruins, beneath which human lives were cut short. Amid the shattered concrete and debris, a cat was waiting for the rescuers, having held on until it was saved,” reads a post by the Donetsk Regional State Emergency Service.

The released footage shows that the cat was trapped under concrete slabs. When rescuers approached the animal, it began to meow. The emergency responders managed to free the cat from under the rubble.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that the animal’s rescue was a significant moment amid the aftermath of the Russian strike, which claimed human lives.

“At moments like these, you realize all too clearly that every life matters. And even when there is so much pain around, the chance to save one more life gives us the strength to keep working. This little fluffy resident has been given another chance at a safe tomorrow,” the rescuers noted.

The cat spent five days trapped under the rubble and eventually waited for help from emergency responders.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional State Emergency Service.

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