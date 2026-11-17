According to preliminary data, three people were diagnosed with barotrauma—damage to the hearing organs caused by a blast wave. Another person sought help due to an acute stress reaction. “The condition of all the victims is stable,” Morgunov noted.

The mayor has not yet provided any further details about the consequences of the attack. This was reported by Vinnytsia Mayor Serhiy Morgunov on his Telegram channel.

On November 17, at approximately 5:55 p.m., Russian forces attacked the central part of Vinnytsia and damaged a civilian infrastructure facility. This was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration.

As a result of the Russian strike on Vinnytsia, people were injured, and a kindergarten building was damaged. Mayor Serhiy Morgunov reported on the consequences of the attack.