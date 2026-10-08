The Russian attack on Kramatorsk, which killed and injured more than 30 people, provided yet another reason to discuss the consequences of Russian aggression in Donbas. The author of the statement emphasized that Russia is not “liberating” the region, as its leadership claims, but is destroying cities and killing civilians.

Today’s strike on Kramatorsk is yet another example of how the war is affecting the cities of Donbas. According to preliminary data, more than 30 people were killed in the attack. The strike sparked a sharp reaction to the actions of Russia and Vladimir Putin personally. The author of the statement accused the Russian president of deliberately destroying the Donbas. “Today’s strike on Kramatorsk, which claimed the lives of more than 30 people, is yet another proof of what Putin is doing to the Donbas,” the statement reads.

The author emphasized that Russian attacks are leading to the destruction of cities and the loss of human life. According to him, the consequences of Russian policy in Donbas bear no resemblance to the “liberation” constantly touted by the Kremlin. “He is killing people, destroying and burning cities,” the author stated.

The statement also notes that Russian rhetoric about the “liberation” of Donbas does not correspond to what is actually happening. “This is the real ‘liberation,’ not what they proclaim on every platform,” the statement emphasizes.

The author also described Russia’s actions not as a military necessity, but as the deliberate destruction of people and territories. “This is not military logic. This is the deliberate destruction of people,” the text reads. The statement also assesses the region’s future should Russian aggression continue. According to the author, the constant strikes, destruction, and deaths of civilians are effectively turning the Donbas into a desert. “Putin is killing the Donbas, turning the region into a desert,” the author stated.

Thus, the strike on Kramatorsk served not only as a report of yet another round of casualties from a Russian attack but also as a reason to once again draw attention to the consequences of the war for the cities of Donbas. At the same time, the final figures on the number of dead and injured may be revised once rescue operations are complete. This was reported by Kyrylo Budanov.

On the evening of October 8, a Russian drone crashed onto the grounds of the “Umka” school in the village of Sviatopetrivske in the Kyiv region.

Following the Russian Federation’s strike on the warehouse, the Ranok publishing house is urgently reprinting the destroyed textbooks.

In Kyiv, a Russian shelling attack damaged the logistics center of the “Ranok” publishing house.

Russia cynically called the massive attack on Ukraine a “retaliatory strike.”

Read us on