In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces destroyed a bridge that the Russian army had been using to transport ammunition and resupply its units. The occupiers had set up a cache of mortar rounds under the bridge deck. The strike was carried out by soldiers of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade using an FPV drone.

Ukrainian troops destroyed a bridge that the Russian army had been using on one of its logistics routes in the Zaporizhzhia region. The operation took place in the Huliaipole sector, near the town of Polohy. The military also released a video of the combat operation. The mission was carried out by soldiers of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, which operates within the area of responsibility of the 7th Airborne Corps.

The Russians had hidden ammunition under the bridge

During an FPV patrol in the Polohy area, Ukrainian troops discovered a cache of mortar rounds. The Russians had placed the ammunition under the bridge deck on one of the routes they used to resupply their troops. This route was crucial for Russian units attempting to advance toward Malaya Tokmachka and Orikhiv.

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The occupiers attempted to shield the cache from Ukrainian drones by installing a mesh barrier. However, this did not prevent Ukrainian troops from striking the target. The drone operator maneuvered around the obstacle and struck the cache. As a result of the attack, the bridge was destroyed. “Ukrainian soldiers skillfully bypassed the mesh barrier the enemy had set up to protect the ammunition depot and struck the target, thereby destroying the bridge. The result was documented during follow-up reconnaissance,” reported the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces. Thus, the strike made it possible to destroy not only the hidden ammunition cache but also the crossing itself, which the Russians were using for military logistics.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to disrupt Russian logistics routes

The 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces emphasizes that disrupting Russian logistics remains one of the key tasks for Ukrainian units in this sector of the front. The destruction of bridges hinders the movement of Russian troops, the transport of ammunition, and the delivery of supplies. It may also limit the enemy’s ability to use heavy equipment on certain routes.

In early September, Ukrainian defenders had already destroyed several bridges in this area. According to military officials, these strikes hampered the Russian army’s ability to supply and move equipment. The new operation near Polohy dealt another blow to the routes the Russians use to support their units. At the same time, the military did not provide exact figures on enemy losses resulting from this attack. This was reported by the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Airborne Assault Troops.

Ukrainian defense forces struck the Surgut Condensate Stabilization Plant in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug of Russia.

Recently, during an FPV patrol near the village of Polohy, soldiers from the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade discovered a cache of mortar rounds. The incident occurred within the 7th Corps’ area of responsibility.

A soldier from the 92nd Brigade shot down a Russian Supercam reconnaissance drone at an altitude of 5,500 meters.

The “Sova” crew of the 121st Separate Territorial Defense Brigade destroyed 25 Russian military aerial targets during 30 hours of combat operations. Ukrainian pilots used STING interceptor drones to locate and shoot down enemy drones in mid-air.

A Ukrainian Mirage 2000-5F shot down a Russian “Banderole” missile for the first time.

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