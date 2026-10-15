Starshield terminals have resumed operations in Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Defense

Starshield terminals have resumed operations while in transit and are functioning normally. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are documenting the resumption of their operations in unit reports.

“As of now, Starshield’s operations have resumed and are continuing; we are noting this in reports from our units,” the source said.

The Ministry of Defense also reported that it is continuing to communicate with international partners to determine all the causes and circumstances of the restrictions imposed the previous day.

Earlier, Serhiy Beskrestnov, a special advisor to the President of Ukraine on technology issues, known by the call sign “Flash,” stated that on the night of October 14, SpaceX imposed speed limits on Starlink terminals while in motion.

According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had not received any warning about these restrictions.

Following reports of disruptions, the Ukrainian side began investigating the circumstances of the situation with its partners. Currently, according to sources in the Ministry of Defense, the operation of Starshield terminals while in motion has been restored, and the military continues to report this in its reports.

This was reported by sources in the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with Piers Morgan, criticized the restrictions on Starlink’s operation for Ukrainian military drones. According to him, this could lead to significant casualties.

American entrepreneur Elon Musk explained who makes decisions regarding the use of the Starshield military satellite system. His statement came after reports of communication disruptions during the operation of Ukrainian drones.

In the U.S., SpaceX owner Elon Musk stated that decisions regarding speed limits or how StarShield systems are used are made by the U.S. Armed Forces, and that President Donald Trump has the final say.

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