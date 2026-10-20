Video: Drones Attacked the Nikolskaya Oil Pumping Station in Russia
In the Tambov Region of the Russian Federation, drones attacked the “Nikolskaya” production and dispatch station, located near the city of Michurinsk. According to preliminary reports, a fire broke out on the facility’s grounds following the strike.
According to reports of the attack, the fire engulfed a diesel fuel tank. News of the fire emerged following reports of a drone attack on Michurinsk.
The Nikolskaya Oil Distribution Station supplies diesel fuel and gasoline to central and southern regions of Russia, as well as to export terminals.
The extent of the fire, the degree of damage to the tank, and the potential consequences for the oil pumping station’s operations remain unknown at this time.
Source: Exilenova+
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