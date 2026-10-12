Video: Lavrov Rejected the Idea of a Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow has no intention of agreeing to a ceasefire based on promises from the West and Ukraine. According to him, an “energy truce” would give Kyiv the opportunity to regroup and continue the war.

The Russian minister claims that Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks to use any initiative to gain a respite. Lavrov added that Moscow has no intention of trusting such promises again.

The day before, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine should take effect immediately. According to him, both sides have agreed to this initiative.

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At the same time, Lavrov’s statement does not contain clear confirmation that Russia agrees to abide by the proposed ceasefire.

The Kremlin stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must make “very responsible and very difficult decisions” to end the war. This is precisely how Dmitry Peskov, the Russian dictator’s spokesperson, explained U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for a change in Ukraine’s head of state.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas stated that for elections to be held in Ukraine, Russia must end the war. This was her response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s calls for presidential elections to be held in Ukraine. Kallas emphasized that during the war, it is important to maintain social unity, and that international partners must, above all, put pressure on Moscow.

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