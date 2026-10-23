Video: The ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia met in Belarus amid reports of a prisoner exchange

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets met with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova in Belarus. Meanwhile, the Russian State Duma announced that a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia is scheduled for October 23.

Footage of the meeting between Lubinets and Lantratova was published by the Russian state news agency TASS.

Shamsail Saraliev, a deputy of the Russian State Duma, also reported on the prisoner exchange scheduled for Friday, October 23. According to RBC, he stated that preparations were underway for the exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/kadry-vstreci-rossijskogo-ombudsmena-any-lantratovoj-s-ukrainskim.mp4

Source: ASTRA

Earlier, Budanov had announced a major prisoner exchange.

Prior to this summer, Ukraine and Russia conducted their 77th prisoner exchange.

Prior to that, defenders from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Territorial Defense Forces, the National Guard of Ukraine, and the State Border Guard Service returned home.

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