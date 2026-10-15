A wounded Russian soldier from the 36th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces begged his comrade not to leave him to die. At that moment, Ukrainian drones were circling overhead, and he never received the evacuation he was waiting for.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the wounded invader found himself in a critical situation: there was no help, his radio battery was running low, and Ukrainian drones were hovering over his positions.

In an intercepted conversation, the Russian soldier desperately pleads with his comrade not to leave him to die.

“Don’t leave me to die, please, I’m begging you! Don’t leave me—do this one last time! Do this one last time, I beg you, don’t leave me to die! Send me this ‘Alpinkvest’ (a navigation app—ed.),” the occupier pleaded desperately.

However, as noted by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, no one is rushing to help the wounded Russian soldier.

Ukrainian intelligence reminds us that Russian soldiers participating in the war against Ukraine have the opportunity to save their lives by voluntarily laying down their arms.

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The Main Intelligence Directorate urges Russian soldiers to surrender by using the Telegram bot of the “I Want to Live” project.

This is evidenced by a new radio intercept released by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In addition, a Russian soldier, after attempting to surrender to Ukrainian defenders, was struck by an FPV drone operated by his own forces. Despite this, soldiers from the motorized infantry battalion of the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Hero of Ukraine Valeriy Gudzi rescued the wounded invader and evacuated him from the battlefield using a ground-based robotic system (GRS).

Over the past 24 hours, 260 combat engagements took place on the front lines between Ukrainian defenders and Russian troops. The highest number of enemy assaults was recorded in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.

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