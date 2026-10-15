On the evening of October 14, in the Voronezh Region of the Russian Federation, the Borisoglebsk military airfield—where aircraft carrying guided bombs (KABs) are based—came under rocket attack. Following reports of explosions near the facility, there were reports of a fire, though the extent of the potential damage remains unknown.

“Borisoglebsk” is located approximately 300 km from the Ukrainian border. The airbase is associated with the deployment of Russian combat aircraft, specifically Su-34, Su-35, and Su-30SM aircraft. However, there is currently no information on exactly which aircraft were parked at the airbase during the recent attack.

The Su-34s—fighter-bombers capable of deploying guided aerial bombs (KABs)—are of particular interest. Russian forces use such munitions to strike Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

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It has not yet been confirmed whether aircraft, ammunition depots, or airfield infrastructure were damaged during the missile attack. There is also no verified information regarding the number of hits or the cause of the fire.

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This information comes from the monitoring channels Supernova+, Exilenova+, and the OSINT channel Falcon Intel.

As a reminder, in the Pokrovsk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated nearly 70 invaders.

Zelenskyy stated that the monthly losses of Russian troops have reached 43,000.

Over the past 24 hours, on October 13, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,650 Russian occupiers.

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