Video: Russia Attacked the Roshen Factory in Vinnytsia

On October 12 in Vinnytsia, a Russian drone struck the Roshen confectionery factory.

Reports of the strike on the facility came amid a Russian attack on the city.

An air raid alert was declared in the Vinnytsia region at 2:46 p.m. At 3:36 p.m., the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a jet-powered drone moving toward Vinnytsia from the north.

Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration, confirmed that a civilian infrastructure facility had been struck. Relevant services have been dispatched to the scene, and details regarding the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

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Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region, resulting in injuries.

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