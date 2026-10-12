Video: Russia Attacked the Roshen Factory in Vinnytsia
On October 12 in Vinnytsia, a Russian drone struck the Roshen confectionery factory.
Reports of the strike on the facility came amid a Russian attack on the city.
An air raid alert was declared in the Vinnytsia region at 2:46 p.m. At 3:36 p.m., the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a jet-powered drone moving toward Vinnytsia from the north.
Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration, confirmed that a civilian infrastructure facility had been struck. Relevant services have been dispatched to the scene, and details regarding the consequences of the attack are being clarified.
Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.
On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.
Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region, resulting in injuries.