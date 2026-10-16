Video: Russia Attacked Energy Facilities in Volyn and Kyiv Regions — Zelenskyy

On the evening of October 15, Russian troops launched strikes on energy facilities in two regions of Ukraine. In Volyn, nearly 15,000 people were left without electricity, while partial power outages were reported in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the evening of October 15 alone, Russian troops launched strikes on energy facilities in two regions of Ukraine. The attacks disrupted power supplies in the Volyn region, Kyiv, and the Kyiv region.

The president reported that nearly 15,000 people in Volyn were left without power. Power outages also occurred in parts of the capital and the surrounding region.

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Restoration work in some communities is being hampered by the threat of repeated Russian strikes. Due to the danger, repair crews are unable to begin restoring damaged infrastructure everywhere.

Source: President of Ukraine

A man who was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed building in Zaporizhzhia on October 14 died in the hospital from his injuries.

On October 14, Russian troops struck residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, home to private residences, were hit. There are casualties, and buildings have been damaged.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, striking residential areas in the private sector. “The Russians attacked residential areas in Zaporizhzhia,” Semikin wrote.

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