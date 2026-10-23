Russian businessman and owner of the propaganda TV channel “Tsargrad,” Konstantin Malofeev, called on dictator Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Western weapons depots in Ukraine.

Malofeev proposed issuing an ultimatum to Ukraine and Western countries and warning them of a possible strike 72 hours in advance. According to him, this time could be used to evacuate people from the strike zone.

The Russian businessman claimed that a nuclear strike would allegedly halt the supply of Western weapons, which, he asserted, are being used to kill Russian military personnel and civilians. At the same time, he referred to Ukrainians as “Slavic brothers” and claimed that Russia does not seek to kill them but rather wants to end the war.

Malofeev also criticized Putin for not having used nuclear weapons yet. In his view, the Russian president is giving the West “too many second chances.” Despite this criticism, the businessman called Putin Russia’s best leader of the past century.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/25/video.mp4

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.