On November 17, an An-12 military transport aircraft crashed in the Kemerovo Region of the Russian Federation while flying from Novosibirsk to Kansk.

According to preliminary reports from Russian media, the entire crew was killed. Television channels are reporting 17 fatalities.

According to their reports, the pilots tried until the very end to steer the burning plane away from residential buildings.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/680288a77a105/fiavfiafafaifia.mp4

Ilya Seredyuk, governor of the Kemerovo Region, stated that he had traveled to the crash site, where emergency services are currently working. The circumstances of the crash are being investigated.

A Su-30SM fighter jet crashed in Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast. Both pilots ejected but sustained injuries.

Previously, a Tu-95MS strategic bomber crashed in Russia.

Also, a Mi-8 military helicopter crashed in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast.

Read us on