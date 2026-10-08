Video: The Navy showed how the Sargan 3000 maritime drone took down a Shahed

The Ukrainian Navy released a video on social media showing the destruction of a Russian “Shahed.” The drone was destroyed by fire from a turret mounted aboard the Sargan 3000 maritime drone.

The Ukrainian Navy noted that the Sargan 3000 unmanned surface vessel was equipped with a turret, which was used to take down the Russian attack drone.

“The Shahed on the mesh network was struck by fire from a turret mounted aboard the Sargan 3000 unmanned surface vessel. The Ukrainian Navy continues to carry out missions to protect Ukraine’s coastline and airspace,” the Ukrainian Navy stated.

In early October, Ukraine began installing automatic turrets to protect Kyiv from Russian drones.

On October 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that more than 12 such systems had already been installed in the capital, and another eight were to be deployed in the Kyiv region.

The following day, presidential adviser Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov explained that these are Ukrainian-designed systems equipped with machine guns controlled by artificial intelligence.

Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat stated that the robotic turrets are already capable of shooting down Russian jet drones.

At the same time, he highlighted the specific characteristics of these systems. According to Ignat, the turrets have a limited operational radius because their primary means of engaging targets is a machine gun.

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Thus, the use of a turret aboard the Sargan 3000 maritime drone demonstrates the potential of robotic systems not only for protecting land-based targets but also for carrying out missions in maritime areas.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy.

Previously, in the Pokrovsk direction, a ground-based robotic system of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a Russian FPV drone by ramming it. The Ukrainian robot emerged victorious in a drone duel while returning from a combat mission.

On the night of October 8, beginning at 6:00 p.m. on October 7, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 142 strike drones. Among them were Shahed-type UAVs, including 82 jet-powered drones, “Gerbera” drones, and “Parody”-type decoy drones.

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