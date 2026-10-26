One person was killed and 10 others were wounded as a result of a Russian strike on the Kramatorsk community

On the morning of October 26, Russian occupation forces carried out four strikes on the village of Yasnogorka in the Kramatorsk community of Donetsk Oblast.

“At least one person was killed and 10 were wounded as a result of the strikes on the Kramatorsk community. Among the wounded is a 13-year-old girl,” said the head of the regional military administration. All relevant emergency services are on the scene; the wounded are receiving necessary medical care, and the extent of the damage and the final number of casualties are being determined.

“The Russians are targeting civilians again—and once again, children are suffering. Children who should not be so close to the front lines. Children whose parents are responsible for their safety. I would like to remind you that a mandatory evacuation of families with children is currently underway throughout the entire territory of the Kramatorsk community. This is not a whim—it is the only way to protect the children,” emphasized Vadym Filashkin.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Over the past 24 hours, on October 25, one civilian was killed in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling. Ten more people were wounded.

On October 26, Russian troops struck a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia again. The attack caused a fire at the facility.

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