A 25-year-old Brazilian with the call sign “Mamba” worked as a civilian rescuer in Rio de Janeiro. He helped people during emergencies and provided first aid. Now, for the first time in his life, he is serving in the military—as part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The story of the Brazilian was shared by the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine. Before arriving in Ukraine, “Mamba” worked as a civilian rescuer in Rio de Janeiro. His job involved helping people in emergencies. He provided first aid to the wounded and worked to prevent accidents. At the same time, he had long wanted to dedicate his life to military service. In Brazil, he dreamed of becoming a military firefighter. However, he was unable to realize that dream there.

As a result, “Mamba” found an opportunity to combine military service with helping people in Ukraine. He decided to come here and join the fight. “I worked as a civilian rescuer in Rio de Janeiro, and then I decided to go to war to help people,” the soldier said. He arrived in Ukraine with no prior military experience. “Mamba” never served in the Brazilian army. “I’ve never served in the Brazilian army. This is the first time I’ve been in military service,” he noted.

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Currently, the Brazilian is serving in the 159th Separate Mechanized Brigade. He chose this unit after seeing a video online about Brazilian soldiers who had already served in it. He was particularly interested in the story of one of his compatriots. After serving in Ukraine, that soldier was able to return to Brazil.

For “Mamba,” this was an additional reason to choose this particular unit. He realized that here he would be able to serve, help Ukraine, and have a chance to return home after the war. “I became even more convinced that I could hope to come here to help and then return home alive,” said the Brazilian.

His experience as a rescuer has already come in handy in the Ukrainian military. First-aid skills and working in emergency situations were part of his prior experience. At the same time, “Mamba” himself emphasizes that military training has given him much more. According to him, it helped him acquire skills he didn’t have in his civilian job.

The soldier also speaks separately about the importance of basic military training. He believes that without it, going to war would be extremely dangerous. “If I hadn’t completed this course—this training—and I’ll say this straight—it would have been like suicide, like deciding to go to war without the necessary preparation,” he said. According to the Brazilian, what impressed him most during his time in Ukraine were the people. He noted their resilience and willingness to continue the fight despite the war. “They don’t lose heart; they go into battle with all their strength, courage, and bravery,” said “Mamba.”

He is currently serving in the Ukrainian military. For him, this is not only a new experience but also an opportunity to fulfill a long-held dream of military service. At the same time, he sees his current work as a continuation of what he did before. Just as in Rio de Janeiro, he wants to help people. Only now he’s doing so as a soldier in Ukraine. “I know this has always been my desire—to serve, to help people, and to fight on the right side—for Ukraine,” the Brazilian concluded. His story was shared by the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine.

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