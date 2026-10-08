Zelenskyy ordered an urgent inspection of the shelters in Pryluky

During his visit to Pryluky, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered an urgent inspection of the condition of all shelters in the city. He also specifically instructed officials to expedite repairs to the shelter at the hospital and prepare for the construction of a new, modern shelter.

On October 8, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accompanied by British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, arrived in Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast. The city had been hit by a Russian missile strike the day before. A missile struck a five-story building, killing several people and injuring dozens of residents. The president visited the hospital where the victims of the attack were being treated. He spoke with patients and thanked the medical staff for their care of the wounded.

According to local authorities, both adults and children were admitted to hospitals following the strike. Among them is a five-year-old girl who was rescued during a search-and-rescue operation. Also in the hospital is a veteran who lived in the destroyed building. According to Zelenskyy, after the Russian strike, he was left without a home or family.

During the trip, the president received a separate briefing from the health minister regarding shelters in medical facilities. Zelenskyy instructed that the necessary work not be delayed and that additional funds be found to carry it out. “First and foremost, we need to repair the shelters in the hospital and do everything necessary to build a new, modern shelter,” the president said.

The Minister of Health, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, and the Pryluky city authorities will be responsible for this task. Zelenskyy issued a separate directive to the Minister of Internal Affairs. This involves inspecting all shelters in Pryluky. They must assess their condition, determine whether people can use them safely, and identify where repairs are needed. If the shelters require additional work, this must also be identified and organized.

The city council notes that there are 53 civil defense shelters registered in Pryluky. Among them are 23 bomb shelters and 30 anti-radiation shelters. Zelenskyy’s visit to Pryluky took place the day after a major tragedy. The search-and-rescue operation at the destroyed building concluded on the morning of October 8. According to the State Emergency Service, 22 people were killed in the strike, including five children, and another 54 were injured.

The president, along with the British minister, also visited the site of the destroyed building and paid tribute to the victims. Miliband saw the aftermath of the Russian strike and spoke with local residents. This information comes from a statement by the Ukrainian leader.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with European Council President António Costa. They discussed further financial assistance to Ukraine, preparations for winter, negotiations on EU accession, and future contacts with the U.S. Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects new decisions regarding support from its European partners.

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