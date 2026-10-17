Zelenskyy stated that the air force is shooting down up to 60% of the Shahed drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Ukrainian Air Force is already intercepting 55–60% of Russian “Shahed”-type jet drones. According to him, new decisions are expected in the near future from international partners and the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex.

“Regarding the interception of Shahed drones: We are using our air force very effectively, and today we are increasing our stockpile of ammunition for the F-16s, including 20-mm rounds. I had agreements in place, as did our Ministry of Defense. We are now receiving the appropriate quantity, and it’s quite substantial… In other words, ammunition is supposed to be arriving for the F-16s, and today, 55–60% of all downed Shahed drones are being shot down by our air force,” Zelenskyy said, responding to questions from journalists on Saturday.

He noted that “this is a successful solution” and “it’s working.”

“Next, we have a few more solutions: inexpensive missiles that are starting to be deployed. Several new solutions, and we’ll soon receive them in Ukraine from our partners. We also have our own domestic production, and these systems are already in operation. We also have turrets. We’ve started producing them, and we’re no longer talking about just a few units, but dozens. We’ll be ramping up their production,” Zelenskyy added.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to that, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one confirmed to have struck a 9-story building.

Ukraine is shooting down 76% of Russian jet drones, Ignat reported.

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