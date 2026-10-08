Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's air superiority will force Putin to the negotiating table

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the U.S. to provide Ukraine with additional capabilities to defend its airspace, specifically to allow the use of Starlink over Russian territory.

According to him, Ukraine needs air superiority, which, in his view, could create the conditions for starting negotiations with the Russian leadership.

Zelenskyy also cited the example of Israel during its standoff with Iran, noting that satellite systems were operational there when needed.

Separately, the president stated that China is close to developing an alternative to Starlink, which, he said, Russia could acquire. Ukraine is discussing this threat with its partners, and European countries are also working on their own systems.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russia’s plan to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure called for completely cutting off Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa from electricity, heat, and water supplies. An intercepted document lists 60 key targets, including energy facilities, water supply systems, and municipal infrastructure.

Energy infrastructure became one of the main targets of Russia’s massive nighttime strike on Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated. According to him, Russia launched 70 missiles, a significant portion of which were ballistic.

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