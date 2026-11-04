Abdul El-Sayed projected to win Michigan Senate race — The Hill

In the United States, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is projected by Decision Desk HQ to win the Senate election in Michigan. He is ahead of Republican Mike Rogers in the race for the seat of Democratic Senator Gary Peters, who is leaving office. As The Hill reports, El-Sayed could become the first Muslim American elected to the upper chamber of Congress.

As of Wednesday morning, with 52% of votes counted, El-Sayed had just over 50%, while Rogers had more than 47%. Michigan is a state where Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election by a narrow margin.

Course of the campaign

El-Sayed is a physician and previously headed the health departments of Detroit and Wayne County. His progressive campaign focused on healthcare and the cost of living for Michigan residents. The race also involved discussions about Israel and the war in Gaza, while the candidate faced attacks over his Muslim faith.

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Rogers, a former congressman, had the support of President Trump. He sought to portray his opponent as a radical and accused him of ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist group. El-Sayed rejected these allegations.

Stevens' support for Rogers

Several days before the vote, Democrat Haley Stevens, who lost to El-Sayed in the Democratic Party primary in the summer, unexpectedly endorsed Rogers. The decision drew criticism among Democrats, and some Stevens staff members resigned. She explained her support for El-Sayed's opponent by citing a response to “hatred” and the candidate's ties to left-wing political streamer Hasan Piker.

After Stevens' statement, El-Sayed's campaign reported raising $1.2 million in four hours. He was also endorsed by former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and other influential Democrats.

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