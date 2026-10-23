An American Gulfstream G400 jet set a speed record

An experimental Gulfstream G400 business jet set a new speed record on the route between Miami and Las Vegas. The aircraft covered the distance between the cities in 4 hours and 8 minutes, reaching an average speed of 0.89 Mach, which is approximately 1,090 km/h.

In addition, Gulfstream announced the first flight of the G400 with a fully equipped cabin.

Company President Mark Burns commented on the achievement:

“The maiden flight of our G400 with a fully equipped cabin and this latest speed record are testament to our systematic approach, experience, and the dynamic development of the program,” said Mark Burns.

The prototype G400 and a mock-up of its cabin were unveiled at the recent NBAA-BACE airshow. It was during the flight to the event venue that the aircraft set the speed record. At the show, it was displayed alongside the ultra-long-range business jets, the Gulfstream G700 and Gulfstream G800.

Gulfstream unveiled the G400 in 2021. The manufacturer positions it as the first new aircraft in its class with a spacious cabin in over a decade.

The G400 will not replace any of the existing models in the company’s lineup. It is intended to fill the gap between the G280—which is set to be replaced by the G300—and the G500 and G600 business jets with larger cabins.

The listed price for the Gulfstream G400 is approximately $34.5 million.

At a standard long-range cruising speed of 0.85 Mach, the aircraft will be able to fly up to 4,200 nautical miles, or approximately 7,778 km, without refueling. This range will allow for nonstop flights, such as from New York to Geneva or from Miami to São Paulo.

At an increased cruising speed of 0.88 Mach, the range will be reduced to 3,950 nautical miles, or about 7,315 km. The G400’s maximum speed will be 0.90 Mach.

The manufacturer has provided several cabin layout options for the Gulfstream G400—seating nine, 11, or 12 passengers. If needed, the cabin can be configured to accommodate sleeping accommodations for five people.

Key features of the aircraft include an air purification system and ten large oval windows that provide a panoramic view.

The combination of range, speed, and a spacious cabin is designed to make the G400 an ideal option for long-haul business travel without stopovers.

Meanwhile, the American company SyberJet recently unveiled a full-scale mockup of the SJ36 light private jet.

The SJ36’s claimed range is 3,000 nautical miles, or 5,556 km, and its maximum altitude is 49,000 feet, which is approximately 14,935 meters.

Thanks to these specifications, the aircraft can compete with mid-range models while maintaining the operational efficiency typical of light jets.

Gulfstream announced this on its official website.

Earlier, an Austrian Airlines plane operating Flight OS82 from Tel Aviv to Vienna made an emergency landing in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, following a report of a possible bomb on board. There were 51 passengers and six crew members on board the Airbus A320.

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