England’s national team defeated Spain 3-2 in Madrid in the final round of the Nations League group stage. The English, who played with 10 men for more than half an hour, finished first in the group and ended the 43-match unbeaten run of the reigning world champions.

As Interia Sport reports, both teams had secured qualification for the playoffs before the match. At the same time, first place in the group gave the right to play the second leg of the quarter-finals at home. Before the meeting, Spain led the group with the maximum number of points.

Three England goals by the 57th minute

Harry Kane opened the scoring late in the first half by converting a penalty awarded after a foul by Pau Cubarsí. After the break, defenders Ezri Konsa and Ben White scored in the 53rd and 57th minutes respectively, extending the visitors’ lead to three goals.

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In the 63rd minute, England were reduced to 10 men: Elliot Anderson received a red card for fouling Lamine Yamal, who was moving into a shooting position. Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty in the 65th minute, and Nico Williams reduced the deficit to one goal in the 75th. Spain had 24 shots to their opponents’ nine and held possession for 62% of the time, but failed to level the score.

The run ended after more than two years

The defeat was Spain’s first since March 26, 2024. During that period, the team won the European and world champion titles. The draw for the quarter-final pairings is scheduled for November 20 in Nyon, while the quarter-finals themselves are due to take place on March 25-30, 2027. The Final Four tournament is scheduled for June 9-13.

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