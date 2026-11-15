Belgium’s national team defeated Italy 4-1 at home in the final round of Group 1 in Nations League Division A. Thanks to this result, the Belgians finished second and advanced to the quarter-finals, while the Italian team dropped from first to third place.

Before the match, Italy had 10 points and topped the group, while Belgium needed a win to remain in contention. As Interia Sport reports, the Italians scored first: Francesco Esposito found the net in the 11th minute after an assist from Michael Kayode.

Three goals before the break

The Belgians responded quickly. In the 15th minute, Maxim De Cuyper equalised after an assist from Charles De Ketelaere. Seven minutes later, Nathan Ngoy put the hosts ahead, capitalising on a scramble in the penalty area after Brandon Mechele’s shot.

In the 26th minute, Jérémy Doku scored Belgium’s third goal. He entered the penalty area and completed the attack after a pass from De Ketelaere. The teams went into the break with the hosts leading 3-1.

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Moreira’s goal and a missed penalty

In the second half, Belgium maintained their advantage and created chances near Gianluigi Donnarumma’s goal. Diego Moreira set the final score in the 80th minute, finishing a counterattack involving Kevin De Bruyne and Doku.

In stoppage time, Italy were awarded a penalty for Nicolas Raskin’s handball, but Esposito failed to convert the spot kick — Senne Lammens saved the shot. According to match statistics, the Belgians had 20 shots compared with their opponents’ 11, including 10 on target against four.

France finished first in the group after defeating Turkey 2-1 in the other match.

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