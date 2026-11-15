Italy’s Perugia, with Kamil Semeniuk in the lineup, defeated Lube Civitanova in the Italian Volleyball Super Cup final. The team was trailing 0:2 in sets but staged a comeback and won the match in a tie-break — 3:2. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Lube took the lead after two sets

In the tournament semifinal, Perugia defeated Itas Trentino 3:1, while Lube Civitanova beat Verona 3:0. In the decisive match, Lube won the first set 25:21 and the second 25:22. Aleksander Nikolov performed effectively for the team, while his younger brother Simeon directed the team’s play.

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Semeniuk’s serving streak changed the course of the match

In the third set, Perugia was trailing 16:19, but Semeniuk’s serving streak helped the team take the lead — 21:19. The set ended 25:22 in Perugia’s favor. The fourth set had the same score, sending the match into a tie-break.

In the decisive set, Perugia had three match points. Lube came back twice but could not save itself a third time: the final rally ended with an attack by Oleh Plotnytskyi from the left side of the net. Perugia won the tie-break 15:13 and claimed the eighth Italian Super Cup in its history.

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