Australia has required importers of Chinese aluminium windows and doors to provide financial guarantees when bringing in the products. This followed a preliminary finding by the Australian Anti-Dumping Commission that almost all Chinese exporters sold these goods at dumped prices, ABC News Australia reports.

The commission examined shipments for the period from 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025. According to its preliminary data, the dumping margin ranged from 5.3% to 70.4%, depending on the exporter. Some companies also, according to the regulator's findings, received small subsidies from Chinese government authorities at various levels.

Losses for local manufacturers

The regulator concluded that Chinese imports caused material injury to the Australian industry. The market for aluminium windows and doors in Australia was estimated at about $2.8 billion during the investigation period. Chinese products accounted for 19% of total sales, Australian products for about 79%, and other countries supplied the remaining 2%.

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The commission estimated that the local industry lost about $350 million because of price undercutting. Sales volumes of Australian manufacturers fell by around 19% from July 2021 to June 2025, while the value of their sales declined by an estimated 14% from the peak of the 2023 financial year. Half of the tenders and commercial offers analysed were about 30% below expected prices, while more than a quarter were 40% or more below them.

Possible duties and impact on construction

Importers must now provide financial guarantees ranging from 5.3% to 73.3% of the value of the goods, depending on the exporting company. This serves as security for possible duties that may be collected later. The commission proposed recommending that Minister for Industry and Innovation Tim Ayres issue a notice of anti-dumping duty, which could lead to duties being imposed on the relevant imports.

Chinese aluminium windows and doors are currently not subject to tariffs under the free trade agreement between China and Australia. Zhou Weihuan, a professor of international economic law at the University of New South Wales, said that the financial guarantees could raise prices for imported products and, consequently, construction costs for residential and commercial projects. The commission is to submit its final recommendations no later than 16 December, and the minister's decision is expected within 30 days of receiving them.

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