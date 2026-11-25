Austrian ski jumper Eva Pinkelnig will return to the World Cup at the home event in Hinzenbach, Austria. She was included in Austria's national team after a lengthy break, Interia Sport reports, citing the Austrian Ski Federation.

Return after injury

The 38-year-old Pinkelnig last competed internationally in September 2025 during a Summer Grand Prix event in Predazzo. In the final round, she jumped 97.5 metres but lost her balance after landing and fell.

Examinations revealed that the athlete had torn her anterior cruciate ligament and sustained damage to the medial and lateral menisci, as well as the cartilage in her left knee. Pinkelnig was not included in the team for the opening World Cup event in Lillehammer.

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Austria's squad for the Hinzenbach event

Alongside Pinkelnig, Lisa Fettner, Sophie Kothbauer, Julia Mühlbacher, Sara Pokorny, Pia Stütz, Luisa Tricher and Hannah Wiegele are expected to compete at the home event.

During the upcoming World Cup weekend, the men's and women's competitions will take place in different countries: the men will jump in Ruka, while the women will compete in Hinzenbach, Austria. At the beginning of December, both tournaments will continue in Wisła.

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