Today, November 19, the crime drama *The Altruists* will premiere on Netflix. The plot is based on a high-profile financial scandal involving a well-known cryptocurrency exchange. Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle star in the series, which is produced by former U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

The Story and Plot of “Altruists”

Release Date: November 19, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Genre: crime drama, biographical thriller

Starring: Julia Garner, Anthony Boyle, Alex Lawther, Karan Soni, Matt Rife, Madison Hu, Eugene Young, Naomi Okada, Paul Reiser, Robin Weigert.

The series centers on the story of the meteoric rise of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried in 2019. In a short time, the company achieved success in the cryptocurrency market, attracted billions in investments, and collaborated with celebrities. At the same time, its founder became one of the most famous tech billionaires.

Bankman-Fried told everyone that he wanted to make a lot of money so he could later donate it to charity. This idea formed the basis for the series’ title, *Altruists*. At the same time, the protagonist’s statements had consequences. The characters of Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison were given their own storyline. They were not only business partners but also dated for a time.





The series will also depict the collapse of FTX, which occurred in the fall of 2022. It will also cover the events of 2023, when a jury found Bankman-Fried guilty of fraud and conspiracy. In 2024, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Caroline Ellison, who cooperated with the investigation, received a two-year prison sentence. In addition, the series’ creators have explored the characters’ personal and romantic relationships.

Creators and Premiere Date

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, joined the team of executive producers. The series was created in collaboration with their production company, Higher Ground Productions, which had previously worked with Netflix on the film *Leave the World Behind* and various documentary projects.

Graham Moore and Jacqueline Hoyt serve as showrunners for *The Altruists*. Graham Moore is known for his work on the film “The Tailor” and won an Oscar for the screenplay of “The Imitation Game.” Jacqueline Goite has worked on the series *The Leftovers*, *The Underground Railroad*, and *Dietland*.

The series “The Altruists” will premiere on November 19, 2026, on Netflix. The first season will consist of eight episodes. All episodes will be available simultaneously on the day of the premiere.

Main Cast of “The Altruists”

Julia Garner

American actress Julia Garner will play Caroline Allison, the head of Alameda Research and Sam Bankman-Fried’s partner. She is best known for her role in the crime series “Ozark,” for which she has won three Emmy Awards.

Anthony Boyle

British actor Anthony Boyle will play Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange. He is known for his roles in the series “Masters of the Air,” “Wanted,” and “Say Nothing.” He also appeared in the Netflix historical drama *House of Guinness*.

Alex Lawther

Alex Lawther will play Sam Trabucco, co-founder of Alameda Research. He has appeared in the film *The End of the F***ing World* and the series *Black Mirror*.

Karan Soni

Indian-American actor Karan Soni will play FTX’s head of engineering, Nishad Singh. He is best known for his role as Dopinder in the “Deadpool” franchise.

Matt Rife

American comedian and actor Matt Rife will play Ryan Salame, head of FTX Digital Markets. Rife is known for his stand-up comedy and comedy projects.

Eugene Young

Eugene Yang will play FTX co-founder and CTO Gary Wan. He appeared in the series “Veep.”

Paul Reiser

American actor and comedian Paul Reiser will play Sam Bankman-Fried’s father, Joe Bankman. He is known for his roles in the TV series “Crazy About You” and “The Kominsky Method.”

Robin Weigert

American actress Robin Weigert will play Sam Bankman-Fried’s mother, Barbara Fried. She is known for her roles in the series “Deadwood,” “Big Little Lies,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

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