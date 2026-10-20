BBC will end the linear broadcasts of BBC Three and BBC Scotland television channels, as well as BBC Radio 4 Extra, in spring 2027. The decision is part of a cost-cutting programme: the corporation must save £500 million by 2028, The Guardian reports.

Content will remain on digital platforms

BBC Scotland will remain a channel on the iPlayer platform, but will no longer broadcast on linear television. Its content will also be available on BBC One and BBC Two in Scotland.

BBC Three programmes aimed at younger audiences will continue to be offered on BBC iPlayer and other platforms, including YouTube. BBC Three has previously ended linear broadcasting: the channel returned as a full-fledged television channel in January 2022, six years after moving online. The channel’s well-known projects include Fleabag, Normal People and Killing Eve.

Radio 4 Extra programmes will remain available on BBC Sounds. The Daily Service will be available to listen to on BBC Sounds and local radio stations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Job cuts

BBC will also cut around 100 positions at BBC News. The end of broadcast transmissions for certain services will lead to the elimination of a number of additional positions, including ten in Scotland.

BBC Director-General Matt Brittin said in an address to employees that the corporation needs to use funds more efficiently due to current financial pressure and the need to adapt to changes. New BBC News director Rachel Jupp is to present additional savings plans at the beginning of next year.

BBC had previously announced cuts in divisions in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Local and Speech and Sounds. The corporation also said it would suspend the TV series DIY SOS next year and cancelled plans to build a dedicated studio for The Archers in Birmingham.

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