Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson emphasized that the only effective way to end Russia’s war against Ukraine is for the West to take a clear stance on Kyiv’s accession to the North Atlantic Alliance.

“It’s very encouraging to see Emmanuel Macron once again declare that Ukraine’s place is at the very heart of NATO. That’s exactly the kind of clarity we need. This is exactly what Putin needs to hear. When will we hear a similar statement from Andy Burnham—not to mention the White House?” Johnson said, commenting on the French president’s statement.

Earlier, Emmanuel Macron emphasized the need to continue financial and military support for Ukraine this winter, warning Western partners against attempts to force Kyiv into an unjust peace that would only lay the groundwork for new aggression.

Source: the online publication “Glavkom,” citing posts by Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron on the social media platform X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during the latest round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi, American negotiators raised the issue of Ukraine’s possible withdrawal from Donbas in exchange for NATO membership.

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, Republican Tom Cotton, criticized Russia’s demand that NATO withdraw its forces from the Alliance’s borders.

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