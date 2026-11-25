On November 25, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Ukraine to be admitted to NATO.

He stated that if the West truly wants to see Ukraine as a free, sovereign, and independent state, it must make it clear to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that Ukraine is joining the Alliance.

Boris Johnson made this statement on his Facebook page.

As a reminder, Rutte stated that several allies are blocking Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

U.S. President’s Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have repeatedly raised the issue of Kyiv’s possible NATO accession in exchange for territorial concessions from Russia during closed-door meetings with representatives of Ukraine and European countries over the past few months.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Moscow would not agree even to Ukraine’s so-called “quasi-membership” in NATO. According to him, any proposals that envisage such a status for Kyiv are unacceptable to the Kremlin.

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