A British unit based in Tapa, Estonia, has deployed Nyan strike unmanned systems with a flight range of more than 250 kilometers. This is intended to strengthen the allies' ability to carry out high-precision strikes at long range, ERR News reports, citing Postimees.

Drones brought for exercises

British Army spokesperson Melissa Terry told Postimees that the Nyan drones were delivered to Estonia during this year's Spring Storm exercise. According to her, the systems have already been used during exercises and training in the country.

Nyan is intended to supplement existing fire support assets and expand capabilities for engaging targets at considerable distances. Terry noted that deploying these systems in Estonia also makes it possible to integrate them with target designation, mission planning and digital fire control systems.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Nyan specifications

Nyan is a British single-use jet-powered drone launched from a pneumatic catapult. It is produced by the defense company BAE Systems. The aircraft has a wingspan of 2.9 meters, a maximum takeoff weight of more than 75 kilograms, a payload of less than 20 kilograms and a maximum speed of around 220 km/h.

To launch Nyan, the British Army uses two Estonian systems: Ely PL80 and Threod CATA BT. During Spring Storm, when units from various allied countries were in Estonia, it became possible to test the integration of the drones into multinational division-level operations.

In July, Estonia and the United Kingdom signed a defense cooperation action plan in Tallinn. It replaced the previous armored unit concept, which envisaged, among other things, the use of Challenger 2 main battle tanks and Warrior infantry fighting vehicles.

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