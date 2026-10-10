The leader of Germany’s Green Party, Franziska Brantner, sharply criticized the agreements reached by U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin regarding Russian diesel fuel.

The politician stated that Trump first launched a war against Iran without a clear plan, which caused global energy prices to rise, and is now negotiating with Russia to mitigate the consequences ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.

“It doesn’t get any more shameless than this,” Brantner emphasized.

According to her, Ukrainians and people suffering from high energy prices will ultimately bear the brunt of such a policy.

Brantner also called on Europe to accelerate its transition away from fossil fuels to reduce dependence on authoritarian regimes. She stressed that support for Ukraine must continue and that Europe’s energy independence is an urgent necessity.

Source: ntv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that revenues from the export of Russian petroleum products are helping the Kremlin continue the war against Ukraine. According to him, the consequences of easing restrictions have become particularly noticeable against the backdrop of Russian strikes on Kyiv.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of millions of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets.

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