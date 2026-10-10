The German government stated that it will not change its sanctions policy toward Russia following the agreement reached by U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding diesel fuel. Berlin also emphasized that its support for Ukraine remains unchanged.

German government spokesperson Stefan Cornelius confirmed that Germany will adhere to the existing restrictions against Russia and will work with its European partners to impose new sanctions.

The German Ministry of Economy also declared its full support for the EU’s sanctions packages. According to a ministry spokesperson, Russian oil and petroleum products have been subject to European sanctions since 2023.

Officials in Berlin emphasized that the country has not imported Russian oil or petroleum products since then and that its energy supply is diversified, meaning Germany is not dependent on Russian oil.

Source: Welt

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that revenues from the export of Russian petroleum products are helping the Kremlin continue the war against Ukraine. According to him, the consequences of easing the restrictions have become particularly noticeable against the backdrop of Russian strikes on Kyiv.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of millions of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets.

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