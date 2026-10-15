Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) has filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of Jared Kushner’s role in President Donald Trump’s administration. In the lawsuit, CREW seeks to bar Kushner from holding a government position and exercising state authority, arguing that this contradicts the Constitution’s Appointments Clause, The Hill reports.

Arguments of the plaintiffs

CREW stated that, absent the violation alleged in the lawsuit, Kushner would have had to comply with transparency and conflict-of-interest prevention requirements. In particular, the organization points to the need to submit public financial disclosures during the appointment process.

The Constitution’s Appointments Clause provides that the president appoints principal officers subject to subsequent Senate confirmation. Inferior officers may be appointed by courts or departments with Congress’s authorization. According to The Hill, the Senate did not confirm Kushner for his current government work.

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Participation in negotiations

In February, Trump said that he would appoint his son-in-law as a special envoy for peace. Kushner returned to work in Trump’s second administration to participate in separate negotiations on a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as well as in preparing a peace plan for the reconstruction and governance of the Gaza Strip.

Kushner worked alongside Steve Witkoff, Trump’s adviser and special envoy for peace missions. At the same time, the White House told NewsNation that Kushner’s role was not official. The Hill contacted the White House for comment on the lawsuit.

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