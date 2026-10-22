Denmark has announced that it will acquire two types of long-range precision missiles: Joint Strike Missiles for F-35 fighter jets and ground-launched Anthem cruise missiles. The procurements are intended to strengthen national and collective deterrence, Breaking Defense reports.

Missiles for F-35s and ground launch

Joint Strike Missiles are manufactured by the Norwegian company Kongsberg. They can be carried in the internal weapons bays of the F-35A, allowing the fifth-generation fighter to retain its stealth characteristics. Denmark plans to operate a fleet of 43 F-35 aircraft following last year’s decision to purchase an additional 16 fighters.

The ground-launched Anthem cruise missiles are manufactured by the U.S. company Covenant. The system was unveiled only a month ago. Covenant co-founder and CEO Michael Kaufman said that since its first flight in August 2025, the missile has completed more than 200 flights.

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Contract details are still being negotiated

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen described the procurements as a significant step toward strengthening the country’s defense capabilities and a signal of its ability to respond to an adversary. The cost and number of missiles under both procurements have not been disclosed. Kongsberg said that the volume and value of the JSM package would be determined during negotiations with the customer.

During a press conference, Poulsen was asked whether the ability of these weapons to strike targets on Russian territory could make Denmark a bigger target for Moscow. The minister replied that amid an increased threat, the country must be able to respond. The Embassy of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — said that Denmark’s political course is aimed at a possible conflict with Russia. Danish intelligence had previously warned of Russia’s more likely use of hybrid attacks against NATO members and a growing risk of a limited military attack.

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