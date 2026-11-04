Democrat and former prosecutor Christine Hines could defeat Republican, Army veteran Mike Bouchard in the election to the U.S. House of Representatives in Michigan’s 10th District, according to a Decision Desk HQ forecast. If this forecast is confirmed, the district in Detroit’s suburbs will shift from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party, The Hill reports.

Open district

Hines is set to replace Republican John James, who decided to run for governor of Michigan with the support of President Donald Trump rather than seek a third term in Congress. The district includes most of southern Macomb County and part of Oakland County.

The open seat was one of the Democrats’ main targets. The district previously backed Trump three times: by five percentage points in 2016, one point in 2020, and nearly seven points in 2024. At the same time, in the 2022 election, district voters backed Democrats Gretchen Whitmer in the gubernatorial race and Jocelyn Benson in the race for secretary of state by double-digit margins. James then narrowly won his first term in the House of Representatives.

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Campaign developments

In August, the Cook Political Report changed its rating of the race from “leans Republican” to “toss-up.” As of Monday, DDHQ classified the district as “leans Democratic” and assessed Hines’ chances of winning at 66%.

Hines won the Democratic primary by 17 points, although two of her opponents raised more money for their campaigns. She focused on reducing the cost of living, expanding access to affordable healthcare, and fighting corruption, including banning members of Congress from trading stocks.

Bouchard, a former U.S. Army paratrooper and the son of longtime Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, emphasized support for domestic manufacturing and jobs in the auto industry, protecting the southern border, and curbing inflation. Trump endorsed his candidacy.

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