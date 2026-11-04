Decision Desk HQ predicts the victory of Republican Senator Mike Rounds in the U.S. Senate election in South Dakota. As The Hill reports, the incumbent senator faced Brian Bengs, a former Democrat running as an independent candidate.

Projected result

Before Election Day, DDHQ estimated Rounds’s chances of reelection at 95%. South Dakota has traditionally supported the Republican Party. Bengs did not have significant campaign funding, while another Democratic Party candidate withdrew from the race in August.

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The senator’s experience

The 72-year-old Rounds has represented the state in the Senate since 2015. Before that, he served as governor of South Dakota from 2003 to 2011. The outlet describes him as a moderate Republican who did not always support President Donald Trump, but received his endorsement this year.

In the Senate, Rounds serves on the Appropriations, Armed Services, Banking, Indian Affairs, and Intelligence committees. He also chairs the Senate Artificial Intelligence Caucus and a bipartisan working group on AI policy. Rounds was one of the key participants in advancing a bipartisan housing legislation package that both chambers of Congress approved this year.

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