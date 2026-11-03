In Texas, ahead of the US midterm elections, polls show a slight lead for Democratic Party candidate James Talarico over Republican Ken Paxton in the race for a Senate seat. A Democratic victory would be the Democratic Party’s first success in a Senate election in the state in more than three decades, Der Spiegel reports.

Democrats need to win in traditionally Republican states, including Texas, to contend for a majority in the Senate. According to the publication, such a result could make it more difficult for President Donald Trump to advance his policies.

Talarico’s campaign

Talarico is a former teacher and a devout Christian. He presents himself as a centrist politician and names corruption among the Republicans in power in the state as one of the main issues of his campaign.

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At an event in Austin ahead of the vote, Talarico said that his team could make history, defeat billionaires and win back Texas. He also compared the campaign to David’s struggle against Goliath.

Talarico’s opponent

The Democrat’s opponent is Ken Paxton, a supporter of President Trump. In 2023, the Texas House of Representatives backed Paxton’s removal from office over abuse of power and corruption, but the state Senate did not allow it.

Paxton’s wife, a Texas state senator from whom he is currently divorcing, accuses him of extramarital affairs. Despite political and personal scandals, supporters of the Republican continue to express their support for him. Paxton himself, during a speech, urged voters to fight for the future, their children and Texas.

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