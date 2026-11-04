According to unofficial US election results, the Democratic Party has secured a majority in both chambers of Congress. As RMF24 reports, NBC and CNN announced Democratic victories in Senate races in Texas, Iowa, Kansas and Ohio.

At least 51 seats in the Senate

Democratic candidate James Talarico defeated Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the election for senator from Texas. According to the outlet, Democrat Gina Hinojosa won the Texas gubernatorial election against incumbent Governor Greg Abbott.

In Ohio, former Democratic senator Sherrod Brown defeated incumbent Republican senator John Husted. In Kansas, Methodist Church pastor Adam Hamilton beat Senator Roger Marshall, while in Iowa, former Paralympian Josh Turek defeated Republican Ashley Hinson. Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley was also re-elected in Oregon.

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According to RMF24, these results mean that Democrats took six Senate seats from Republicans and secured at least 51 seats in the 100-seat chamber. The party also has a chance to win Republican seats in Maine and Alaska, while a close race continues in Mississippi.

Control of the House of Representatives

According to NBC's projection, Democrats have also secured control of the House of Representatives. The network reported that the party has already taken seven seats from Republicans, although it needed four for a majority. NBC estimates that the final distribution of seats could be 248 to 187 in favor of Democrats, which would mean an increase of 34 seats in their representation.

The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump is ready to accept the election results and said he is prepared to work with Democrats.

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